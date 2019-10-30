South Georgia fights drought

VALDOSTA — An extremely dry September left South Georgia in a drought condition, playing catch-up with rainfall amounts, according to weather experts.
In September, the weather station at Valdosta Regional Airport only recorded 0.02 inches of rain, said Paul Walker, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. September normally pulls in about 7.69 inches of rain, he said.
A combination of dry temperatures and a strong high-pressure system that held out moisture from the Gulf of Mexico was to blame, said Bill Murphey, the state climatologist for Georgia's Environmental Protection Division.
"A strong pressure trough in the West helped strengthen the high-pressure system," he said. "It was snowing in Montana while the East was exceptionally dry."
The situation was much improved in October, with Valdosta getting slightly more rain — 3.42 inches — than the normal of 3.01 inches through Wednesday, Murphey said.
A weather station in south Lowndes County registered only 20 percent of normal rainfall during a 60-day period for September and October, he said.
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, most of Lowndes County's drought status ranks as "D1" — moderate drought. The scale runs from D0 (abnormally dry) to D4 (exceptional drought).
A small portion of eastern Lowndes, as well as Lanier and Clinch counties, rank as D2 — severe drought.
Under D1 conditions, crops are vulnerable and soil moisture is low, according to the drought monitor's website. Gardens and lawns require more water, while stream and pond levels are lower and water temperatures increase.
At the "severe drought" D2 level, crops are stressed; hay yields are low so producers feed cattle early, according to the website. Planting is delayed, soil is hard and conditions are dustier than usual. Small streams can dry up and river levels are very low.
In Lowndes County, the chief danger from the drought has been increased fire activity, said Randy Spell, chief ranger for the Georgia Forestry Commission's Lowndes County office.
"Rain has been spotty," he said. "Some areas get heavy rain while others get less."
The worst of the fire conditions were from Oct. 1 through heavy rains late in the month which "calmed things down," Spell said.
During the rains, the forestry commission kept a watch for fires started by lighting strikes by using watchers in forestry towers and spotter airplanes, he said. Fortunately, no lighting-fires were spotted, he said.
Some showers expected Thursday may help, followed by a cooling period with high temperatures dipping into the 60s this weekend, Walker said.
AccuWeather's long-range forecast team expects Valdosta to have "close to normal" rain in November, which would be about 2.56 inches, he said, which would still leave the area at a deficit for rain.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
