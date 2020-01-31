LAKELAND – People dressed as World War II American and German soldiers presented a scaled-down version of the Battle of the Bulge during a recent re-enactment in Lanier County.
The event came weeks after commemoration ceremonies in Europe marking the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge – the last-ditch German offensive to halt the Allies.
"Crossroads to Malmedy" was held at Camp Patten.
The event started last year, said Tim Oliver, an event organizer. He said people from Georgia, Florida, the Carolinas and Alabama arrived in uniforms to participate in the re-enactment.
Static displays included World War II-era vehicles and weapons.
