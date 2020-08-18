South Georgia faces wet week

VALDOSTA — South Georgia can expect more rain and less heat this week, forecasters said.
A cold front moving slowly through the area should start breaking up in midweek, causing more localized storms to build up, said Max Gawryla, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The region had seen an unusual amount of dry air recently, which should dissipate, allowing for a fresh influx of moist southernly air, said Lauren Nash, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee, Fla., office.
From Tuesday through Saturday, Valdosta daily rain chance will be in the 80-90% range, according to the weather service’s forecast.
“On average, South Georgia may get one to three inches of rain,” with isolated spots getting more, Nash said. “It’s going to be a pretty wet week.”
As the rain chances increase, Valdosta’s daily high temperatures are expected to decrease. Highs should dip from about 90 Tuesday to 85 Saturday, the weather service forecast says.
Nash didn’t expect widespread severe weather this week, while Gawryla said with so much rain, the ground could become saturated, making flash floods a possibility.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
