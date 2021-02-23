South Georgia drying out this week

VALDOSTA — Following days of constant rain, South Georgia is about to dry out for a while, forecasters said early this week.
Heavy rains in the past week were caused by a cold front coming through the area, said Jasmine Montgomery, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s office in Tallahassee, Fla.
A high-pressure system moving in behind the cold front should “anchor itself” over South Georgia and north Florida in the middle of the week, said Derek Witt, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The drier air will cause temperatures to quickly rise through the week, Montgomery said.
The average temperature for Valdosta for this time of year is 70; daytime highs should rise from mid-50s Monday to the high 70s by the end of the weekend, Witt said.
Recent rains have pushed area rivers, including the Withlacoochee and the Alapaha, have been pushed into minor flooding, with the Alapaha were expected to reach major flooding stage in Echols County Tuesday, according to weather service forecasts.
The Alapaha’s flood stage at Statenville is 100 feet; the river was expected to crest Tuesday at 103.2 feet, inundating homes in Statenville and along Griner Road, the weather service said.
Witt expected flooding to ease as the week progresses, though he said rivers which catch runoff from central Georgia may see more flooding.
Neither forecaster saw much of a chance of severe weather in South Georgia this week.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
