Elections officials in Brooks, Berrien, Cook and Echols counties said they had already wrapped up their local recounts with no problems and no changes in vote totals.
Lanier County has also wrapped up its recount, with a minor three-vote discrepancy which elections supervisor Josh Black chalked up to a counting error. He said it did not change any of the outcomes.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
