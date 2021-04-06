VALDOSTA – South Health District is working with South Georgia churches as COVID-19 vaccination sites.
The churches are providing locations for the South Health District to provide mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics, health officials said in a statement.
Clinics are scheduled April 8-10 in Valdosta.
Health officials ask people to call (844) 955-1499 to schedule an appointment for one of the clinics.
"Insurance will be billed for an admin fee if the person is insured," according to the statement. "No insurance? No problem. There will be no out-of-pocket expense for anyone vaccinated."
Church Clinics
– 4-6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 8, New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, 709 W. Gordon St.
– 9-11:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, Morning Star Baptist Church, 1051 Howell Road.
– 1:30-4 p.m. Friday, April 9, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 3835 White Water Road.
– 9-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, Greater Pleasant Temple Baptist Church, 309 Cherry St.
– 1-3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10, Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 500 E. Force St.
For more information, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/covid19
Note: Health departments throughout South Health District are only able to administer COVID-19 vaccine to individuals aged 18 and older due to the use of Moderna and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine, health officials said. Pfizer is the only COVID vaccine currently approved for children ages 16 and 17. South Health District does not offer Pfizer at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.