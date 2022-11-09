VALDOSTA — South Georgia is preparing for tropical storm weather Thursday, with schools closing and officials keeping an eye on the storm.
Tropical Storm Nicole hit the Bahamas Wednesday and was expected to become a low-level hurricane before moving ashore along Florida’s East Coast late Wednesday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The storm was expected to move up through Florida, losing strength and dropping back to tropical storm status before crossing into Georgia.
As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, storm track predictions had Nicole’s center passing through the Thomasville region to Valdosta’s west.
Lowndes County was placed under a tropical storm warning Wednesday.
Forecasters said wind was the primary threat to the Azalea City Thursday.
Wind speeds should start increasing Thursday from late morning to midday, said Israel Gonzales, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Tallahassee office.
“Winds should be a steady 20 miles per hour with occasional gusts to tropical storm strength,” which ranges from 39 to 73 mph. That brings about the chance of isolated power outages and downed trees, he said.
Lowndes County’s rain total from the tropical storm should be between two to four inches, said Nicole Lobionado, a meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. Gonzales expected Valdosta’s rain total to come in just shy of three inches.
Lobionado said Valdosta is “in the corridor” for tornado formation from Tropical Storm Nicole, although she said the chances for a twister are still not that high. Tornadoes tend to form as spinoffs from hurricanes and tropical storms more toward the storm’s eastern side than the west, she said.
In Tifton, the weather service forecast calls for a lesser impact from the storm, with showers expected Thursday and tropical storm conditions ranked as “possible” for Thursday night.
Both Tifton and Valdosta forecasts call for a 50% chance of showers Friday — Veterans Day.
Across South Georgia, school systems were closing Thursday as a precaution, including Valdosta City Schools, Georgia Christian School in Dasher, Scintilla Charter Academy in Valdosta and school systems in Lowndes, Brooks, Lanier, Berrien and Echols counties.
Lowndes County’s emergency management office is watching the storm closely, according to a county statement.
“Citizens should anticipate and be prepared to deal with extended power outages,” county officials said. “With the heavy rainfall, stormwater infrastructure may be temporarily overwhelmed, causing localized flooding of roads, streets and bridges.”
Both Gonzales and Lobionado said isolated flooding was possible, though Gonzales said South Georgia had been in a drought condition since September, so heavy runoff was unlikely.
