South Georgia braces for Elsa

VALDOSTA — South Georgia and North Florida were waiting and watching as Tropical Storm Elsa rises from the Gulf of Mexico.
Elsa was expected to move across Florida’s Big Bend late Tuesday or early Wednesday, with tropical storm force winds reaching South Georgia after 8 a.m. Wednesday, according to a National Weather Service statement.
At 11 a.m. Tuesday, the storm was about 215 miles south of Tampa, Fla., with maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour, a statement from the National Hurricane Center said. A speed of 74 mph is the threshold for a Category 1 hurricane.
The weather service forecast as of Tuesday morning said Valdosta can expect 15-25 mph winds with gusts up to 30 mph, but that could change.
Southeast Georgia can expect three to five inches of rain, with up to eight inches in isolated spots, the hurricane center said.
Hurricane watches have been posted along portions of Florida’s Gulf coast. Forecasters said there is a remote chance Elsa could reach hurricane force before landfall.
“Weak hurricane or strong tropical storm … there’s not much difference,” said Paul Walker, senior meteorologist for the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
As of 1:15 p.m. Tuesday, Lowndes County was under both a tropical storm watch and a flood watch, the latter lasting until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
There is a chance of isolated tornadoes in the Valdosta area, though the chance of twisters is stronger to the east, Walker said.
Thunderstorms, the leading edge of Elsa, were expected to move across South Georgia late Tuesday, he said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
