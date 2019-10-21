South Georgia battens down hatches for thunderstorms

VALDOSTA — A storm system that sent a tornado tearing through Dallas during the weekend is expected to move through South Georgia Monday night and Tuesday morning, according to forecasters.
Showers and severe thunderstorms were expected in the Valdosta area from 2-5 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service's forecast.
The storms are being caused by a cold front, said Jeannie McDermott, a meteorologist with the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
South Georgia has a "marginal risk" for severe weather, such as tornadoes, she said.
"This storm system is much less energetic than it was when it hit Dallas," said Dan Kottlowski, a senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather.
The tornado, which hit Dallas Sunday night, caused widespread damage but, so far, no deaths have been reported.
About half an inch of rain is expected in Valdosta Monday night, McDermott said.
Both forecasters said the region should start drying out Tuesday as the front passes. Kottslowski said the rest of the work week should have "great fall weather" as a high-pressure system builds over the area.
Temperatures should drop as the cold front passes. Highs in the lower 80s early in the week should drop into the 70s through Thursday before a second cold front arrives Friday, pushing some warm air in front of it, according to the weather service forecast.
Storm chances will rise back into the 50 percent range during the weekend. With moisture from the Gulf of Mexico being pulled into the mix, the weekend's rainfall around Valdosta could be "more generous" than Monday and Tuesday, Kottlowski said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
