VALDOSTA – The Citizens Against Violence Ministry held a ceremony to unveil its refurbished Soul Patrol cars sold to the organization by the Valdosta Police Department.
In August, the VPD received approval from Valdosta City Council to declare two vehicles surplus to be sold to the Citizens Against Violence Ministry for $1 each, city officials said in a statement.
The two vehicles were considered no longer of value or service and had already been replaced due to age, mileage or serviceability, city officials said.
Citizens Against Violence had the vehicles repainted and Soul Patrol graphics placed on each side. The organization will use the vehicles to patrol neighborhoods in hope of making the community safer and decreasing crime, city officials said.
Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said she is excited for the vehicle contribution that will help the organization in its mission and help the city.
“We have citizens that want to take their community back. They do this on their own time and without getting paid. They do it because they love their community just like we do,” Manahan said. “We were proud to be a part of the ceremony and want to continue our partnership with Citizens Against Violence to make our community better.”
“It touches my heart to see folks in our community stand up and address issues of crime in our community. We are so appreciative of Citizens Against Violence. The ability for the police department to let go of two of our old patrol units and see them be repurposed the way they have done it is just so great,” said Tim Carroll, mayor pro-tem.
Bishop Ulysee Williams dedicated the vehicles during the ceremony. The organization plans to have them on the road and out in neighborhoods.
To learn more about Citizens Against Violence and Soul Patrol, call (229) 292-8979.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.