VALDOSTA — The women of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Eta Omega chapter recently gathered at the UPS Store on Gornto Road to collect shoes for the sorority's Target 5 Global Impact Committee event, Soles 4 Souls.
Soles 4 Souls is a nonprofit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world, sorority members said.
Members spearheaded the initiative in hopes of making an impact for individuals in specified economically deprived countries, they said. The goal of the sorority along with the Kappa Eta Omega chapter, is to "act as a resource to create jobs and help empower individuals in developing nations with the shoes collected," sorority members said. "Target 5 Global Impact committee along with chapter members collected 275 pairs of shoes from not only its members but from community donors as well."
The shoes were packaged and shipped to Haiti on at the UPS store.
