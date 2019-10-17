VALDOSTA — Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Eta Omega Chapter recently participated in the national AKA Impact Day for Breast Cancer Impact Day.
The chapter supported the initiative by hosting an event at Mr. B’s Grocery Store bringing breast cancer awareness to the community, targeting African-American women, organizers said.
Target II provided breast cancer wellness guides, breast cancer awareness pamphlets and demonstrations for monthly breast checks while the customers had snacks and a cold bottle of water.
As the community members entered and exited the grocery store, sorors talked to the customers about the importance of breast self-checks and yearly mammograms, organizers said. The eight chapter members in attendance shared breast cancer awareness information with more than 45 community members.
"Several community member expressed their appreciation for the literature and asked that we come share additional health information in the future," organizers said.
Later in the evening, the chapter partnered with Bionca Ball, owner of The Brush Up of Valdosta, honoring six nominated survivors.
"Ball excited about spreading awareness and encouraging survivors, graciously donated her space, canvases and all painting supplies," organizers said. "The survivors, their guests and chapter members painted, laughed, hugged, cried, danced and talked about ways to continue raising breast cancer awareness, its causes, prevention, diagnosis, treatment and cure."
The survivors left with their own creative breast cancer painting, Breast Cancer Awareness Impact Day trophy, a breast cancer awareness cup donated by Kappa Eta Omega’s own Soror ShaRhonda Statum of Artikulate Apparel and Design, "and a sense of inspiration to continue the fight, inspiring others and contributing to breast cancer awareness," they said.
Eleven chapter members and 14 community members participated. Survivors, guests and chapter members were given pink inspiration bracelets to disperse throughout the month of October continuing to raise awareness about the prevention of breast cancer.
