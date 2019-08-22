Sorority, fraternity award scholarships

VALDOSTA – Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Kappa Eta Omega Chapter and Alpha Phi Alpha’s Kappa Tau Lambda Chapter recognized their 2019 Scholarship Recipients.
The organizations awarded $9,000 in awards to students from Lowndes County Schools, Valdosta City Schools, Brooks County Schools, Cook County Schools and Hamilton County, Fla., Schools, chapter representatives said.
Chapter representatives included Tiffany Vinson, Kappa Eta Omega president, Creacy Sermons, Kappa Eta Omega scholarship committee chairman, Briana Shackleford, Kappa Eta Omega scholarship committee co-chairman, and Dr. Samuel Clemons, Kappa Tau Lambda scholarship committee chairman.
Students include first-place $1,000 scholarships Jamaya Huewit (Brooks), Kendall Durr (Cook), Ashley Davis (Hamilton), Kamryn Dudley (Lowndes) and Khaniah Johnson (Valdosta).
Second-place book scholarships are Nelleah Shellman (Brooks), Chloe Sexton (Cook), Oriana Urzua-Tlapa (Hamilton), Amariya F. Jones (Lowndes) and Brandace Jones (Valdosta).
"Kappa Eta Omega and Kappa Tau Lambda work diligently in the community raising scholarship funds to award well-deserved students in aiding to their future and collegiate endeavors," chapter representatives said.
