Lowndes County Schools officials thanked the 'extraordinary women of Kappa ETA Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa sorority for providing COVID-19 relief snack bags and goody baskets to county elementary school custodians. The organization donated more than 30 snack bags and seven goody baskets for the schools' 'often-unsung heroes,' county school officials said.
Sorority donates to county schools
