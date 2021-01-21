Lowndes County Schools officials thanked the 'extraordinary women of Kappa ETA Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa sorority for providing COVID-19 relief snack bags and goody baskets to county elementary school custodians. The organization donated more than 30 snack bags and seven goody baskets for the schools' 'often-unsung heroes,' county school officials said.

