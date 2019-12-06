VALDOSTA – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Kappa Eta Omega Chapter completed its creative mission of making dresses and T-shirts out of pillowcases.
"These uniquely designed items containing bling and rhinestones to help provide relief to little girls in Haiti," sorority members said. "The sorority’s desire is to ensure little girls that they are not only beautiful, but worthy and loved."
In the sewing sessions, sorority members shared different skillful qualities to make the pillowcase dresses and T-shirts.
"The ladies of Kappa Eta Omega Chapter were able to bond as some members had the opportunity to sew while some had the option of packaging materials," sorority members said.
The collaborative initiative was spearheaded by the Target 5 Global Impact Committee with Barbara Carter as chairman and Detra Jones as co-chairman, and Target 4 the arts committee with Cynthia Council as chairman and Chiarra Joseph and Brenda Smith as co-chairmen.
The sorority created 100 dresses and 20 shirts to be sent to Haiti in time for Christmas gifts. Together the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., Kappa Eta Omega Chapter hopes to make a difference, one dress at a time, members said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.