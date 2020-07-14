VALDOSTA — To recognize the entrepreneurial spirit driving teachers to meet their students' distance learning needs during the COVID-19 outbreak, Sonic Drive-In matched all donations to DonorsChoose on Teacher Appreciation Day, giving three teachers in Valdosta a donation of $197.
Through Limeades for Learning, Sonic donated $1 million to public school teacher requests across the country on Teacher Appreciation Day Tuesday, May 5, supporting their endeavors to provide students with essential education resources, according to a company statement released this month.
In Valdosta, exceptional teachers at two schools were among those whose projects received funding, including:
– Amanda Weeks at Moulton-Branch Elementary School for the project "Listening Center Fun!"
– Lakisha Barnum at Moulton-Branch Elementary School for the project "Shake "Group" Thing."
– Kayla Brown at Pinevale Elementary School for the project "Magical Seating."
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for Sonic, said in a statement. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like those in Valdosta, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed."
Visit LimeadesforLearning.com to learn about future funding opportunities and explore public school teacher requests in the Valdosta community in need of support, according to the company statement.
