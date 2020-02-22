Songwriter Billy Bruce releases fourth album After the Rain

Lyricist, composer, singer, instrumentalist, sound engineer and producer Billy Bruce has released his fourth CD, “After the Rain.” This recording was preceded by “One Lane Bridge,” “Caxambas Pass” and “Future Comes Early.”
Hahira resident Bruce is a modern-day troubadour, continuing the Old World French and Spanish tradition of poets, storytellers, singers and performers who spent lifetimes traveling and presenting tales accompanied with original songs. Themes ranged from political satire to romance, often ribald. Bruce’s peripatetic years in the military, as a rock band drummer and as a journalist created the pallet from which today he paints very broad strokes.
In the spirit of full disclosure, I wish to inform the reader that this person is known to me. In 1968, I became Bruce’s school band director when he moved from his native Florida and enrolled in Valdosta Junior High School. More than 50 years without seeing Bruce passed until a recent chance encounter at a local restaurant. It has been a very gratifying experience to become acquainted with his original music and be introduced to the vast reservoir of talent he has developed — much beyond what would be expected of even the most gifted school band percussionist.
Following high school, Bruce played locally, drumming with various bands and shows. His travels expanded to Europe in 1977, when courtesy of the USAF, he enjoyed two temporary duty assignments that gave him six months in England, and 3 1/2 years in Texas when country music was soaring to new territory.
Back from the Air Force in 1981, more pounding the pavement followed, primarily with the band Montana. In the mid '80s, Bruce began studies in English/journalism at Valdosta State University.
With degree fresh in hand, Bruce’s next career move offered even more travel than his days as a Sgt. E-4 airman and itinerant musician. His initial experience as a reporter was with The Valdosta Daily Times. (Very recently over several cups of coffee and delightful conversation covering journalism, popular music, technology and world travel, Bruce humorously told me of his primary English professor at VSU, one for whom he had great respect and admiration, adjudicating every piece he wrote for The Times, mailing them back to him with compliments when deserving and red marks when warranted).
For the next 25 years, Bruce covered the beats for several high profile Florida news organizations, including stops in Deland, Naples, Orlando and Daytona. World travel landed him in Russia, Japan, South Korea, the Canadian Arctic, Israel and Kyrgyzstan.
It was more than just another day at work when doors were opened to interview members of Grand Funk Railroad, Buffalo Springfield, Badfinger, Kansas, the Beach Boys, Ricky Skaggs, the noted jazz cornetist Nat Adderley and Noble “Thin Man” Watts. He spoke with Barney Fife, the alter ego of Don Knotts, Pat Paulsen and Jerry Clower. He spoke with Tiny Tim and Desmond Tutu.
He was granted a very strict and guarded 10 minutes for a telephone conversation with Yoko Ono. Bruce had done his homework and that call lasted for over 30 minutes. Non-musicians were interviewed, too – Ralph Nader, Sen. George McGovern and Jim Bakker after Bakker was released from prison.
The musical landscape was fertile for a young drummer with a formative mind in the '60s and '70s when Bruce was developing his percussive prowess. Singing background vocals, harmony parts and the occasional lead during his rock drumming years were his schooling for becoming a solo vocalist.
The sounds and styles of the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin, the Who, Queen, Pink Floyd, Lynyrd Skynyrd, the Doors permeated the air. The vocal styles of James Taylor, Elton John, David Crosby and the Everly Brothers especially caught Bruce’s ear. Bruce learned as a very young musician to recognize those at the roots of the genre and he absorbed the music of Check Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Buddy Holly and Elvis.
Endless miles of bad roads, smoke-filled venues and the desire for total freedom of musical expression laid the groundwork for the next chapter in Bruce’s life. Already an accomplished and seasoned drummer, he began increasing his arsenal of musical instruments to include piano, guitar, bass and voice.
He developed facility on electronic keyboards which opened a world of sound synthesis. A home studio was the next logical step to allow Bruce to create, perform and produce his music.
In recent years, the explosive developments in electronic technology suddenly and profoundly altered the world of sound recording. What had been the recording industry standard since its inception of total control of the artist abruptly ended. Decisions affecting every aspect of songwriters or performers no longer had to be corporate but could be made by the individual artist. A home studio operated by a gifted engineer could rival a major one.
With his studio fully juiced, Bruce let his creative energy flow. Songwriting for him is an emotional process. Everything he has seen, experienced and pondered has been mentally filed waiting to be released in song.
Just as those traveling minstrels hundreds of years before him, he marks time and events, keeping the tradition alive telling his stories through his poetic vision. He has written of places visited and places imagined. Current topics are also fodder for Bruce and he recently anguished in song of a moving violation in Remerton, which he is saving for future release.
“After the Rain” continues the Bruce tradition of materializing times and places and events into song as they become souvenirs of life experiences. There are heartfelt ballads, a couple of narratives and instrumentals. Bruce performs the album’s instrumental introduction using an Alesis QS8 keyboard on a day he must have been in symphonic mode.
“I Miss You” follows and here Bruce expresses personal and heartfelt emotion. It’s an album highlight for me, as are all of the ballads. Rhythm is at the heart of these songs and Bruce’s years of professional drumming are evident in his playing. He had fun with a pun playing mandolin on a “Time for a Word” written for his wife, Sherry.
Bruce added “A Rock Song” to the collection for balance. It’s a happy, stylized cut revealing his admiration of John Mellencamp. And a little Allman Brothers and Stones slipped in, too. “Homeless Earl” musically re-tells a newspaper story Bruce read about this real-life homeless man.
The inclusion of “Ballad of the Rolling Stones” is no surprise. This piece, which grew out of a lyric and a Keith Richards-style riff, is a fitting tribute to the iconic group that Bruce considers among his favorites. “Armageddon Polka” is a rollicking instrumental track commemorating Bruce’s visit to Israel’s city of Megiddo. Rhythm is at the forefront in the Tower of Power inspired “Flip the Switch.”
Bruce’s sidemen ably add to this production. Heard are saxophonist Paul Guilbeau, guitarists Roger Brainard, who plays all lead, and Jerry Newman who plays on “See Me Through.” Bassist Eddie Chadwick lays down the bass line on three tunes. All of their contributions are significant to this project.
“After the Rain” is a substantial addition to the Bruce musical oeuvre. This writer is passionate about music, and when listening to his compositions one will know he has spent countless hours with the Stones, the Beatles, Tower of Power and many others. I hear snippets of Grand Funk, the Doobie Brothers and Steely Dan. Bruce draws from many artists, absorbing their music through his perspective. Bits and pieces are skillfully mixed, squeezed and shaken to become the highly creative, unique and singular voice of Bruce.
I found this album to be an exciting musical journey and I have become an enthusiastic member of the Billy Bruce fan club. It is a listening experience that I believe you likewise will enjoy.
“After the Rain” is available in physical digipak CD form at https://store.cdbaby.com/cd/billybruce4, where buyers can either purchase a CD or order a digital download of individual songs or the entire album in MP3 form. The album is also available on major streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, and iTunes.
Ed Barr of Valdosta is the leader of the Ed Barr Orchestra.
