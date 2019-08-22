VALDOSTA – Sonder is just getting started.
The alt-rock quartet is a part of the most recent wave of indie music to crash into Valdosta’s music scene.
The band played its second show ever earlier this month at Wake Up Fest, a music/wakeboarding festival — the same festival just a year before where the band had its "Lets start a band" talk.
Zachary Hines was helping Cyrena Hines, his then girlfriend and now wife, run the sixth annual music festival in 2018.
He invited his friend, Daniel Robinson, to come enjoy some music and adult beverages with him after he spent a long day working the festival. The sun was setting, cooling the August air, when Zachary Hines and Robinson had an epiphany.
They could be playing music in front of live audiences, too.
“He knew I played drums a little bit, and I knew he played guitar a little bit,” Zachary Hines said. “It's something that we had just talked about, you know, getting to know each other really. He was kind of like, ‘I know somebody else who plays guitar.’”
That somebody was Donnie Clark, who is now the vocals and a guitarist for the band.
After a few months of the three of them playing, Cyrena Hines was invited to play bass.
Sonder was formed.
Much of Sonder’s music is reminiscent of post-grunge era acts such as Foo Fighters, Deftones, Seether and Shinedown, but the band also draws on influences from the Violent Femmes, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Josh Homme, Eric Clapton, B.B. King, Stephen Fry and Neil Peart.
The band takes a joint approach to songwriting.
“A lot of the songs like that I've written, a majority of it a lot of times the way it works out is (Robinson and Cyrena) already have 15 riffs in their heads,” Zachary Hines said. “They either know they want to use it or they're thinking about using it and I'll just be like, ‘Hey, here's some words, make it work.’”
Ultimately, the band hopes to make good, technically strong music that, much like the meaning behind the word “sonder,” tells stories that illustrate the complexities of life connecting us all.
“The definition of ‘sonder’ is like one of those abstract feelings,” Zachary Hines said. “It's the realization that every life around you is as vivid and complex and has the same types of dynamics and complications and happiness and love and loss that your life has.”
Sonder now has a solid 11 songs written, but the band hopes to round it out to a clean 12 before beginning the recording process.
The band has plans to play locally at the Valdosta DIY House Sept. 3. Its goal is to play beyond the city limits of Valdosta in order to connect to more listeners.
