Son tries helping veteran father

VALDOSTA – Gregory Gamble Sr. has been living with stage three lymphoma since 1976 and with kidney failure since 2017 – the result of dealing with Agent Orange stemming from his military days, he said.
The 1970 Vietnam War veteran spent one year in the Army and 19 years in the Air Force. He retired as a master sergeant in the Air Force.
The 69-year-old said a chemical, Agent Orange, caused his kidneys to dysfunction and cancer to form in his body.
“The military was not as it is today; it would not accept any excuses because a man could not go to war,” he said. “Most (men), such as me, went with pride and dignity. Well, needless to say, mentally (and) physically, I returned a different person.”
Gregory Gamble Sr. said a sergeant major told him and his counterparts that they would “pay for” rubbing chemicals on their skin and face to hinder ants and mosquitoes.
The Valdosta resident said he later learned the sergeant major was correct.
Having lost functioning in both of his kidneys, Gregory Gamble Sr. started a search for a replacement in January 2017. His son, Gregory Gamble Jr., offered to donate one of his kidneys.
“I volunteered mainly because that’s my father,” Gregory Gamble Jr. said. “He’s been there for me. He’s supported me and I didn’t do anything for him that he wouldn’t have done for his son, so it was a no-brainer.”
His effort was stifled when it was learned that his dad’s lymphoma, which is in remission, could not handle the anti-rejection drugs usually taken after a kidney transplant.
Gregory Gamble Sr. said two of the drugs are common in causing cancer.
He said hospital staff members in Florida told him they would never be able to perform a transplant on him.
“I cried, but it was brought back to my remembrance that my wife and I always said ‘God, let your will be done,'" he said, "so now, I have peace within myself pertaining to receiving a kidney transplant.”
Gregory Gamble Sr. is now on dialysis three times a week where he said he’ll be for the rest of his life. He is undergoing chemotherapy treatment three times a week, he said.
Gregory Gamble Jr. said it’s difficult to watch his father fight his battle.
“We’re just here for him the best we can and we give him encouragement. … All in all, it’s a blessing to see him how he is,” he said. “He’s coming along just fine. All in all, we’re in good spirits.”
Gregory Gamble Sr. thanks his son for attempting to donate a kidney to him. He said he’s always been proud of his son.
“He’s the type of son that any man would be proud to have,” he said.
