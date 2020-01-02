Pantone has selected Pantone 19-4052, or what regular folks would call ‘Classic Blue,’ as the Color of the Year for 2020. Their website says the color instills “calm, confidence and connection” and the shade “highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era.”
That is a lot of word vomit for plain old blue.
We have come up with a list of things that come in this classic, stable, dependable, boring hue.
- The sky when it’s at its most basic
- Some pairs of jeans
- Cookie Monster
- Probably a Toyota Corolla somewhere
- 1/3 of patriotic merchandise
- a skein of yarn Grandma bought when you were four but didn’t end up making you that sweater
-Some boring dude’s eyes, probably
-The sad emotion in that Pixar movie about emotions
-iPhone messages if your brightness is low
-The shade you’re trained to expect if you go to a gender reveal and the couple says they’re having a boy
-Varicose veins
-The color your therapist tells you to paint your bedroom to ease your anxiety
