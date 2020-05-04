VALDOSTA – For better or worse.
While they may not have taken these vows yet, Katie Beth Veal and Daniel Day have already learned a little about the “worse.”
The couple became engaged July 3, 2019, and scheduled their wedding for May 2, 2020. Their plans were set: get married at their home church of Park Avenue United Methodist, reception at The Crescent and a honeymoon in Jamaica.
The COVID-19 pandemic was something no one anticipated. The coronavirus caused the couple to postpone all of their plans.
The couple prayed and conversed with their pastor before deciding a new date would be the best option.
“It was bigger than us,” Katie Beth said. “We knew we wanted certain people there and wanted to make the most of it.”
A new date in August has been chosen but Veal's mother, Beth, didn't want the original date to be one of sadness.
This past Saturday, May 2, early on the morning of what would have been their special day, Beth woke her daughter and traveled to Day's house, which is right down the road, where she was welcomed by a large yard sign and breakfast casserole from some members of her wedding party.
“I've been crying off and on all day,” Katie Beth said during her festivities. “We've had people doing toasts and praying over us. It's been amazing.”
To keep with social distancing standards, Beth rotated out Daniel and Katie Beth's friends and family every half hour so there was never more than 10 people at a time and held the party outside.
The couple saw a lot of their would-be wedding guests until 5 p.m. when Beth wanted them to have some time to themselves. Later that evening, the festivities kicked back up with a family dinner.
“It's been neat how it came together,” Beth said. “People have been nice and giving well wishes.”
The future may still be uncertain for the pandemic, but the couple's new August date will happen no matter what, they said.
As for the date that would have been, it's now become a day Daniel and Katie Beth can look back on and remember how much their friends and family came together for their happiness.
Beth gave the couple a lemon tree for their new backyard because “when life gives you lemons, you better make some sweet lemonade.”
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
