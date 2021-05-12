VALDOSTA — Almost one-fifth of surveyed gasoline retailers in Valdosta were suffering shortages Wednesday as panic buying continued following a pipeline cyberattack.
The price tracking service Gasbuddy reported that nine out of 50 Valdosta stores selling gasoline had shortages at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, which translates into 18% of retailers.
Gasbuddy also reported that, at about the same time, 42% of all gas stations in Georgia were out of fuel.
The Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the fuel consumed on the East Coast, was hit by a cyberattack last Friday. In such events, the attackers often encrypt files or entire computers belonging to the victim, rendering them useless until a ransom is paid.
Colonial said Monday it anticipates most service will be restored by the end of the week.
Valdosta gasoline prices continued to climb Wednesday, with the city’s average price for a gallon of regular fuel hitting $2.88, jumping a dime in three days, according to the AAA Daily Fuel Gauge Report.
Nationally, the average price of gasoline hit $3 Wednesday, while Georgia’s average reached $2.95, the auto club said.
Jim Hinton Oil Company, a Valdosta oil supplier, has been working to ensure gas stations receive their fuel shipments, said Stephanie Hinton, company president.
“Normally, we get our oil from terminals in Albany and Bainbridge, as well as Macon,” all of which are fed by the Colonial Pipeline, she said.
Now, Jim Hinton Oil’s trucks are heading for sites such as Savannah and Jacksonville, Fla., with waterborne oil facilities not fed by the pipeline, Hinton said.
“Everybody is doing their best to get fuel to the pumps,” she said. “It doesn’t help that people are panic buying.”
If the buying public went back to “normal usage” patterns, it would help the situation greatly, she said.
Disruptions in fuel deliveries won’t affect the operation of the sheriff’s office’s fleet of cars, Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said.
“We have our own fueling stations, and we have our own sources to keep us supplied,” he said. “You won’t see us running out of fuel.”
Likewise, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said her department has not had any problems getting fuel from the city maintenance center.
“We always have plans in place if there is any type of issue, such as parking our cars and turning them off if we are not responding to a call,” she said.
Meanwhile, state Fire Commissioner John F. King urged people not to stockpile gasoline.
“It is not safe to stockpile gasoline,” he said in a statement. “Storage of a large amount of flammable liquid can be dangerous, particularly in a residence with children.”
An executive order issued May 10 by Gov. Brian Kemp declared a petroleum shortage emergency, eased rules on the hours truck drivers work to facilitate hauling fuel by road and banned gasoline price gouging. Kemp also urged Georgians not to hoard gasoline.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
