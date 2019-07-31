VALDOSTA – Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority and Kappa Eta Omega Chapter seeks gently worn shoes to be shipped to Haiti.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Kappa Eta Omega chapter hosts a shoe-collection event Saturday Aug. 3, at the UPS Store off of Baytree Road, as part of the sorority's Target 5 global impact committee event, Soles for Souls.
Soles 4 Souls is a non-profit social enterprise that creates sustainable jobs and provides relief through the distribution of shoes and clothing around the world, organizers said. Members spearheaded the initiative in hopes of making an impact for individuals in specified economically deprived countries. "It is the hope of the sorority, along with the Kappa Eta Omega chapter, that the shoes collected will act as a resource to create jobs and help empower individuals in developing nations," organizers said. "Target 5 global impact committee members and Kappa Eta Omega chapter members will participate in the preparation of shipping the collected shoes to Haiti."
For participation, donations, or any additional questions, contact Target Chairman Barbara J. Carter, (229) 292-3413.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.