VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University Department of Computer Science has teamed with Azalea Health to host Hackathon 2020 Saturday, March 7, at the STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) Center for Applied Creativity and Innovation.
Hackathon is open to all currently enrolled high school, college and university students interested in computer science, engineering or computer design throughout South Georgia and beyond, university officials said.
During the all-day competition, teams of one to five students will develop innovative software applications for use in the health-care industry — showing off their skills while competing for cash prizes.
Teams may be created at Hackathon or arranged beforehand. Competitors retain full ownership of what they create during the event, university officials said.
"A panel of judges will select the top three teams based on their application’s design, functionality, originality, awesomeness and presentation," university officials said.
The first-place team will receive $1,000. The second-place team will receive $500. The third-place team will receive $250. To be eligible for prizes, all code, design, art, music, SFX, and assets must be created onsite during eight-hour duration of Hackathon. Third-party services, APIs, open source projects, libraries and frameworks are encouraged.
The deadline to register to compete at Hackathon is 5 p.m. Thursday, March 5. There are no entry fees. Competitors must show proof of current enrollment as an active student at a verified high school or institution of higher education.
WiFi, food, drinks, swag, computers, and the opportunity to commune with like-minded information technology “Geeks” will be provided, university officials said. Students should bring a passion for developing something truly innovative to the event. They may also bring their cellphones, personal laptops and/or desktops, and anything else they might need throughout the day.
Please visit https://www.azaleahealth.com/lp/2020-azalea-health-hackathon/for complete competition rules and to register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.