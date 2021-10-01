Social work students intern in criminal justice system

VALDOSTA – Unlike public defenders offices in counties throughout the state, counties in the Southern Judicial Circuit do not have the budget to employ social workers.
Wade Krueger, circuit public defender for Southern Judicial Circuit, developed the idea to connect with Valdosta State University’s master of social work program to ensure clients can meet basic needs and receive essential services.
Krueger presented the idea to Dr. Josephine Chaumba, master of social work program director, earlier this year.
Fall 2021, the public defender's office began serving as a placement for master of social work students to meet the field practicum requirement.
“I am really excited to give students real world experience, while they make real world differences in people's lives.” Krueger said. “It is really promising so far, we have two passionate students that are focused on making a real difference and focusing on the larger context surrounding our clients.”
Velmesha Howard, first year master's student, said, “I have always been fond of advocating for people and I wanted to pursue a degree that allowed me to be hands on.”
Howard has taken a special interest in working with those in the juvenile system at the public defender's office.
“I could see myself in a field like this,” Howard said. “It is important to help those in the juvenile system understand that this moment does not define their entire life.”
Katherine Mullinax, second year master's student, said she is enjoying the glimpse into her future career.
“I am interested in public policy so this experience has given me a clear view of how policy affects people.” Mullinax said, “Working with a population that people do not think much of, it’s our job to see them where they are at and supply them with what they need so they can be rehabilitated.”
Adrian Stowers, LCSW, MAC, master of social work field director said the internship at the public defender's office lets students see social work practices used in a new ways in a different area.
The goal of the internship program is to help public defenders provide clients with skills and resources to keep them from returning to the criminal justice system.
