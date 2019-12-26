VALDOSTA – South Georgia residents may not be walking in a winter wonderland this holiday season, but they can visit a miniaturized one at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
More than 1,000 creative pieces were donated by Joan Byrne in 2010 and are typically set up in one of the galleries.
This year, the art center decided to convert its second-floor youth art classroom into the Snow Village, complete with Christmas music, a sitting area and hot chocolate.
“We hope patrons will take some time to enjoy the Snow Village and the many hands that put it together: Joan Byrne, Cheryl Oliver, Gail and Walter Hobgood, Mala Vallotton, Jordan Ganas as well our staff members,” said Sementha Mathews, center executive director.
While the Turner Center was closed Dec. 23-25 for the holiday, the Snow Village will remain up through Dec. 28. The Turner Center is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday. Admission is free.
The next gallery opening will be 5-7 p.m., Jan. 13, and will feature the DrawProject and VSU President Richard Carvajal as the guest auctioneer. The DrawProject proceeds support the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts Scholarship and the Danielle B. Harmon Merit Scholarship. The scholarships provide financial assistance to students from the bachelor of arts and bachelor of fine arts programs in art, art education and interior design.
Upon the opening of new exhibits through Feb. 26, guests can view works by Mary VanLandingham and Christine Cabral and the Turner Center's East African Art and Fine European Porcelain permanent collections.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
