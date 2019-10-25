VALDOSTA – Drivers using Snake Nation Road for their daily commutes will have to find detours next week.
The Lowndes County Department of Engineering announced an emergency road closure for the street near the 5200 block for road repairs, county officials said. The closure will span Monday, Oct. 28, to Friday, Nov.1.
The county is setting up a detour using Snake Nation Road to Miller Bridge Road to Shiloh Road, according to county officials.
Drivers should use caution on the detour.
For questions, contact the county engineer’s office, (229) 671-2424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.