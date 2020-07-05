LAKE PARK — The middle of a pandemic has been the right time to open a new business, according to the owner of a smoothie shop in Lake Park.
“It really hasn’t affected us,” said Timothy Bryant, owner of Creations Smoothie and Juice Bar, at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Ga. 376.
Bryant said the shop’s smoothies are designed to boost the immune system, so opening while the coronavirus has been a concern was a case of “beneficial timing.”
The shop, which officially opened in late June, is his second; the first Creations Smoothie opened in September at 2027 N. Ashley St., Valdosta.
The two shops focus on “clean eating and clean drinking,” which Bryant defined as a gluten-free, non-genetically modified menu.
“Most of what we offer is organic as well,” he said.
Another reason Bryant feels the pandemic hasn’t hurt his business is because both of this shops are almost totally take-out.
“We have a little seating but people seldom use it,” Bryant said. “This may be the new business model.”
He’s already planning another business expansion: he wants to put another Creations Smoothie on Bemiss Road near Moody Air Force Base in the fourth quarter of the year.
“We get a lot of airmen coming in" to the Valdosta shop, Bryant said. “They like it but said (the Valdosta shop) isn’t convenient to them.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
