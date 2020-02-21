VALDOSTA – Residents at PruittHealth Holly Hill Nursing Home had some four-legged visitors this week for the “Smooch a Pooch” event.
Dede Waddell, PruittHealth volunteer coordinator for hospice, said this is not only a way to bring joy to residents, but to help socialize the dogs involved.
While Waddell typically tries to get adoptable pets to participate in the event, this year the dogs were all rescue pets, including Joey, a dog saved from the Berrien County puppy mill raid and fostered by the USA Rescue Team. He has since been adopted by Kathy Sebring who brings him out to events such as the one at Holly Hill.
Northside Animal Hospital also brought in two dogs, Archie and Cooper.
Regular pet therapy occurs every couple of months with these additional events held every few months. Waddell said she hopes it shows people what it would be like to volunteer for hospice.
The residents were able to spend time with all of the dogs, petting them and giving out treats. Each resident was given a bag of goodies with Valentine candy.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.