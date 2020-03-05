ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp has tapped a local nonprofit director to serve on the Georgia Commission for Service and Volunteerism.
Michael Smith, executive director of the Greater Valdosta United Way, was appointed to the state role Wednesday in the governor’s office at the State Capitol.
The commission meets quarterly and is part of the Georgia Department of Community Affairs.
“It’s humbling and an honor that the governor has trust and faith in my ability and that he cares so much about what’s going on in South Georgia,” he said.
The Valdosta native agrees his leadership of the United Way led to him being chosen for the commission. He was appointed with eight other residents throughout Georgia.
According to a statement from Kemp’s office, Smith has more than 14 years of community involvement and serves on multiple community boards.
He is a graduate of Valdosta State University with a business degree.
His new responsibilities include assisting the state in carrying out national and community service activities, being an advocate for national service programs and initiatives, overseeing staff and serving as a resource for fellow commissioners, according to the governor’s office.
Board members must be knowledgeable about AmeriCorps as the commission promotes service and volunteerism through the program, according to the governor’s office.
Smith said he will “encourage Georgia to serve and connect in their communities” while promoting the United Way’s partner agencies.
He said he will continue to work to bring businesses, nonprofits and all others together to help the community.
