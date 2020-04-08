Slow buildup to possible storms

VALDOSTA — Warm weather, a series of atmospheric "waves" and some cold front activity could lead to rough weather for South Georgia this weekend, according to forecasters.
The National Weather Service's outlook for Valdosta shows highs in the 80s through most of the week, with low rain chances. The weather will be dominated by upper-level disturbances, or "waves," coming through the area, said Jessica Fieux, a meteorologist with the weather service's Tallahassee, Fla., office.
"It's going to be warm and humid," said Frank Strait, senior meteorologist with the private forecasting firm AccuWeather. "There will be a chance for some pop-up storms Wednesday, but widely scattered."
Thursday, a cold front is expected to move through the region, but without bringing much moisture, Fieux said. The front is expected to bring cooler temperatures Friday, with Valdosta only expected to reach 72 degrees that day.
Both forecasters expect a stronger chance of severe weather during the weekend. Fieux said a second cold front moving through Sunday would drive the chance of storms up to 60%.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.