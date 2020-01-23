VALDOSTA – Brandi Roberts has more than 115,000 reasons and counting to keep presenting the annual Princess Ballet series.
Reasons that have helped scores of Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance students through the years.
The annual ballet partnership between Roberts' Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre & Dance has raised more than $115,000 in scholarship funds during the past 14 years, she said.
And is ready to earn more this weekend with "Sleeping Beauty," the 15th Annual Princess Ballet.
Roberts has been committed for years to raising scholarship funds for VSU Theatre & Dance.
Years ago, Roberts led the annual production of “The Little Match Girl” to benefit VSU Theatre.
After several years hiatus, she returned with “Cinderella” to raise money for university scholarships in 2006. Roberts and her Valdosta School of Ballet keep none of the proceeds. All of the money goes to VSU Theatre & Dance.
The Princess Ballets have included eight productions of "Sleeping Beauty" and seven of "Cinderella."
Roberts said there are no plans to introduce a third Princess to the list.
"We're staying with 'Sleeping Beauty,'" Roberts said, "it's been very popular."
Popularity is based on a mix of annual tradition and adding something new to make the show "sparkle" each year, she said.
For example, Pocahontas and Tiana have been added to the Princess segment of "Sleeping Beauty," Roberts said. Maleficent on pointe is another new addition. The Little Creative Movement Class, featuring 2- and 3-year-old dancers, has also been added to the 2020 production.
The show features the return of professional dancer Fhilipe Teixeira. He dances as the Prince. He is from Dance Alive National Ballet in Gainesville, Fla.
Olivia Rosenthal is Aurora, the Sleeping Beauty, this year. She is a VSU Theatre and Dance student and a recipient of a scholarship funded by the annual dance production.
She said this marks her third year participating in "Sleeping Beauty" and earning the role of Aurora has been an emotional experience.
"I cried when I heard I would play her," Rosenthal said. "It's such an honor."
Several dance scholarship students perform in the show, Roberts said, adding her students learn the importance of giving back to the community.
SHOWTIME
Valdosta School of Ballet and Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance present "Sleeping Beauty."
When: Run dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24; 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25.
Where: Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St.
Advanced tickets available at City Market, The Scoop and Steel's Jewelry. Tickets also available at the door at show times.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
