VALDOSTA – Brandi Roberts has more than 100,000 reasons and counting to keep presenting the annual Princess Ballet series.
Reasons that have helped scores of Valdosta State University Theatre and Dance students through the years.
The annual ballet partnership between Roberts' Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU Theatre & Dance has raised more than $120,000 in scholarship funds during the past 15 years.
And even though it's later in the year than usual, the dance company presents "Sleeping Beauty" this week, as well as the annual recital later in the weekend.
January of last year, the Princess Ballet was one of the last arts events held before the pandemic shut down everything by spring. The pandemic did delay the performance this year, pushing it from the traditional January spot on the calendar to this weekend in May, organizers said.
The Princess Ballet series has always combined performers from the Valdosta School of Ballet and VSU. This year, Lowndes High School theatre students are participating filling several on-stage and off-stage roles.
"Having to push the ballet performances to May has given the Valdosta School of Ballet students a unique challenge that they’ve risen to great heights to succeed," school representatives said in a statement. "Not only are these young dancers retaining the 'Sleeping Beauty Ballet' choreography but they’re also retaining anywhere from two to six additional dances to be performed at their annual 2021 recital.
"Roberts states how proud, blessed and thankful she is of her staff, students and their extended dance family for remaining flexible, and supporting not only her but each other during these unique days."
Roberts has been committed for years to raising scholarship funds for VSU Theatre & Dance.
Years ago, Roberts led the annual production of “The Little Match Girl” to benefit VSU Theatre.
After several years hiatus, she returned with “Cinderella” to raise money for university scholarships in 2006. "Sleeping Beauty" became part of the Princess Ballet series a few years later.
Roberts and her Valdosta School of Ballet keep none of the proceeds. All of the money goes to VSU Theatre & Dance.
Valdosta School of Ballet and Valdosta State University Theatre & Dance present "Sleeping Beauty," 7 p.m. Friday, May 7; 2 p.m. Saturday, May 8 – all seats $14 both days; recital, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, May 9 – all seats $10 for recital, Mathis City Auditorium, 2300 N. Ashley St. More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
