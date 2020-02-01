VALDOSTA – Bill Slaughter will run for reelection in November.
Slaughter will seek a third term as chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and spoke with The Valdosta Daily Times about why he will run for another four years in office.
In the interview, he highlighted two goals that he wants to accomplish if reelected: beautification and fire services.
Litter remains a problem around the county, according to Slaughter. He said first impressions are huge when courting potential economic opportunities, so the county is in the process of adding a nearly daily service, housed under the public works department, to beautify the county.
"We have to clean up Lowndes County and keep Lowndes County clean," he said. "That's a big factor in economic development. To me, it's all about curb appeal."
While an organization such as Keep Lowndes-Valdosta Beautiful exists, Slaughter said its role existed primarily for education and cleanup events since it does not possess the budget to execute almost daily, widespread litter pick-up efforts.
In addition to beautification, Slaughter said the county fire department, chiefly made up of part-time and volunteer firefighters, requires upgrades.
"There's no doubt that Lowndes County is going to have to look and see what improvements or changes need to be made to how we provide fire services to the citizens of the unincorporated area," he said.
Noting that improvements would take a significant amount of time, he said he believes his experience will help him steward the implementation of improvements.
That experience leading the county commission the past seven years has provided invaluable insight to him as a lawmaker, Slaughter said.
"There's a lot to learn ... government accounting, government issues," he said. "So, I had to learn an awful lot ... there was a learning curve that had to take place."
Coming from the business world, Slaughter ran his first campaign for office in 2012 on four platforms — pro-business, roads and infrastructure, wise use of dollars and good communication — and said those remain core tenets of how he governs.
One element of good communication includes the service delivery strategy and the current standoff between the county and surrounding cities.
"The big, 800-pound gorilla in the room platform that I had was good communication. Good communication really meant communicating as much between local governments, between the cities and the county," he said.
While SDS exists as a thorn in the city-county relationship, Slaughter emphasized the perception outweighed the reality that the two bodies work together often, effectively and in a positive manner.
"The city and the county does work together on a lot of things," he said. "We now have a situation to where the local elected officials do communicate with each other. They talk about local issues and how we can resolve them ... and that has to start with the chairman."
With improved relationships between the city and county, SDS can be solved and show residents how their governments can work harmoniously, Slaughter said.
"It's one issue, and it's been just one issue that's a roadblock for the city and the county," he said. "However, we're going to get through that process, whatever that outcome will be. I hope it can be something that both sides can live with and we can move on."
Slaughter said he will soon sit down with Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson to discuss and hopefully rectify the SDS dispute.
In 2016, Slaughter ran unopposed for reelection, but he said he believes that could change this go-round.
"For my second term, I was fortunate to not have any opposition, so campaigning did not interrupt my duties as the chairman. Now, I don't know that I'm going to be that fortunate this time around," he said.
Slaughter said he is prepared to balance campaigning with the duties of office and excited to continue serving local residents.
"It's been an honor and a privilege for me to serve the citizens of Lowndes County. I want to continue serving the citizens of Lowndes County. I am asking for their support to allow me to continue to serve as chairman of the Lowndes County Commission."
