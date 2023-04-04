HAHIRA — More than 50 career and college opportunities were showcased at Hahira Middle School Friday.
Hahira Middle School kicked off spring break with its annual career showcase for middle school students to explore possible futures.
Seventh grade students Vinh Lee and William Shoptaw said this year’s showcase allowed students to their own possibilities.
“It feels great to see the opportunities in our community and the possibilities that we have beyond high school and college,” Shoptaw said.
Lee said, “The career showcase motivates students to look forward to what they can achieve in their future.”
Dr. Ivy Smith, HMS principal, said this year is the largest group of businesses, military, education and career opportunities to be included in the event.
Natalia Duarte owner of Natz Lash and Briana Borreli owner of Lashes by Bri Grace showcased their talents as lash technicians. Currently, Borreli is in the military and Duarte is a nursing student at Valdosta State University.
Borreli said, “This is a great way for us to show the different side hustles and entrepreneurial opportunities while you are in school or working.”
She said, “There are so many ways to make money and fulfill yourself outside of a full-time career. I enjoy doing lashes because I am able to help others feel confident in the way that they look.”
Duarte said, “As a lash tech I have been able to network with different people. Especially, nurses that are able to share their experiences and opportunities for me to explore after graduation.”
“The sky is really the limit as an entrepreneur. You are able to create your own path and work with others to help build your business,” she said.
