VALDOSTA – Ever wanted to relieve stress by hurling a weapon at a breakable target?
Then Valdosta State University student Caleb Dixon has the perfect business for you.
Dixon picked up the hobby of axe throwing in December and realized he could take his experience and turn it into a business unlike any Valdosta has seen before.
Growing up on a farm in Alapaha, he already had a familiarity with axes. That partnered with his interest in Viking history led him and his brother to the axe-throwing world, resulting in the creation of “Skoll Axe Throwing.”
He chose the name “Skoll Axe Throwing” based on the Norse myth of Skoll, a wolf that chases the sun.
Construction of a portable axe-throwing trailer was completed in March but, as COVID hit, plans had to be stalled. Dixon couldn't take his business to the public until May.
He introduced the business on a First Friday at Georgia Beer Company. Patrons could “release their inner Viking” by hurling axes 12 feet down the trailer at custom-made targets.
Dixon said 12 feet is the safety distance but also the proper distance to get one revolution on the axe before it hits the target.
Everyone who throws an axe must sign a safety waiver and, at all ages events, children must be at least 9 years old with parental consent to throw. Closed toe shoes must be worn.
The trailer has two lanes, allowing two guests to throw at the same time.
While it may seem intimidating for people who have never picked up an axe, Dixon said people usually pick up on it after just a couple of tries and some are able to hit on their first try.
The business has returned several times so far to Georgia Beer Company and began receiving calls to go to other locations, such as Pretoria Fields in Albany. A beer shelf was even added to the trailer for the convenience of brewery customers.
Dixon said he's willing to travel and has started booking private events such as weddings and business parties and was at the recent Makers Market in Downtown Valdosta.
“It's been great,” Dixon said. “People are really enjoying it. It's a big stress reliever.”
While it is currently a mobile business, Dixon said he hopes to find a storefront so the business can have a stationary place for people to try their hand at throwing.
To contact Skoll Axe Throwing for event booking, visit the Skoll Axe Throwing Facebook page or skollaxe.com. Prices for booking vary based on location and length of the event.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
