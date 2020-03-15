VALDOSTA – There's a new dermatologist in town.
Dr. Brandon Merrill, MD FAAD, a Cordele native, comes to Valdosta after spending a couple of years working in Atlanta.
Merrill's education took him throughout Georgia, from his undergraduate at Georgia Southern University to his medical degree from Mercer University School of Medicine.
“I wanted to be closer to what's home for me and my wife,” Merrill said. “We see the need in Valdosta and are excited to fill that need.”
Merrill will be working in the full-time satellite locations for McIntosh Clinic, based out of Thomasville, and will be open five days a week.
Mike Gebel, chief executive officer of McIntosh Clinic, said Merrill represents the clinic's first full-time foray into another city.
Merrill covers general, medical and surgical dermatology, which is a wide range from skin cancer to psoriasis. This also includes pediatric dermatology.
One of the needs Gebel and Merrill see is a need of immediate attention.
“We saw a need and a gap that needed to be filled. Talking to physicians we know in the area, telling us, listen, dermatologists book out eight, 10, 12 weeks,” Gebel said. “There's a segment of the population that doesn't get seen or have to travel. We are wanting to be a local alternative for the community from Moody to the south end of town to everybody. We are all insurances, all ages.”
Merrill strives to be a man of the people, with Gebel noting he'd given out his cell phone number to every person they have visited in Valdosta.
They have been canvasing the area, reaching out via mail and running newspaper ads and billboards, to draw attention to his arrival in town.
“McIntosh Clinic is a big part of Thomasville and we are looking to be a part of the community in Valdosta as well,” Gebel said.
It may not be common for a doctor to move from a large city such as Atlanta down to Valdosta, but Merrill said he's happy with the location.
While other local dermatology clinics do aesthetic service, Merrill will focus solely on medical and surgical dermatology.
“We are trying to focus on the core business,” Gebel said.
“Which is also where the greatest need is at,” Merrill added. “Especially in pediatric dermatology. So that's where we want to be and what we want to do.”
While Merrill may be newer on the scene, he's seen a rise in skin cancer and that many people are becoming more aware of their skin, prompting them to see a dermatologist.
“I think the need and demand for a dermatologist will only continue to go up, especially as our demographic shifts into an older generation,” Merrill said.
While Merrill plans to begin seeing patients Monday, March 16, he's already accumulated a number of patients to be seen on his first day. The clinic will also accept same-day appointments.
The McIntosh Clinic location in Valdosta is located at 410 Connell Road, inside the South Georgia Medical Associates building. Hours will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, call (229) 225-1900. Merrill said he has immediate availability.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.