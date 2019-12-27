VALDOSTA – Blue collar laughs and hard-rockin’ favorites will return to South Georgia next year as Bill Engvall and Skillet are the first acts announced in the Wild Adventures’ 2020 All-Star Concert and Special Events Series.
"Bill Engvall’s blue collar buddies brought some big laughs over the past two years, and we can’t wait for Bill to take the stage next year and get our guests rolling in the aisles again,” said Molly Deese, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager. “And Skillet has become family over the past decade, so it feels extra special to have the group return again next year with a brand-new album.”
Multi-platinum-selling comedian Bill Engvall was part of the hugely popular Blue Collar Tour with previous Wild Adventures’ performers Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy. Engvall has starred in numerous movies and television shows, including his own sitcom, “The Bill Engvall Show.”
Engvall rocketed to fame with the release of "Here’s Your Sign," a comedy album that sold more than a million copies and cracked the Top 5 on the U.S. Country Charts. Recently, Engvall released his new comedy special, “Just Sell Him for Parts,” and launched the “My Two Cents” podcast which features conversations with celebrity guests concerning everything from parenting to power tools.
Skillet is fresh off more than 3 million in sales of its hit single, “Monster,” which has become one of the most streamed songs of all-time with more than 3 billion global audio streams, park representatives said. The faith-focused band is currently on tour in Europe in support of its latest album, "Victorious," and its music was recently featured by the NBA, NCAA and MLB.
The Grammy Award-nominated group has made several consecutive appearances at Wild Adventures during the past decade and has become a fan-favorite act, park representatives said.
Engvall and Skillet will join other award-winning acts for the Wild Adventures 2019 All-Star Summer Concert and Special Events Series. The full lineup will be announced in February, park representatives said.
All Wild Adventures concerts are included with park admission or a season pass. Reserved concert seats will go on sale in February.
Wild Adventures 2020 season passes are on sale now. For more information, visit WildAdventures.com or call (229) 219-7080.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.