Skillet back at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park welcomes Grammy-nominated American Christian rock band Skillet for another summer concert at the park, 8 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
The concert is part of the 2022 All-Star Summer Concert Series presented by Valdosta TKO Nissan and is included with season passholder admission or just $10 for general admission guests, park representatives said in a statement.
“Skillet has performed numerous times at Wild Adventures, bringing more and more energy that our guests can’t get enough of,” said Adam Floyd, senior marketing and sales manager. “This concert is definitely a highlight of the season and a great way to celebrate the summer with our guests.”
Known for a unique high-energy stage presence and crossover chart topping No.1 hits like “Not Gonna Die” and “Awake & Alive,” the band is ready to excite with new songs such as the RIAA certified gold debut single, “Feel Invincible,” from what Loudwire calls one of the best rock albums of 2016.
With more than 1.1 billion streams in 2020, sold-out shows in Paris, London, Vienna, Seattle, Denver and more, and a new album, "Dominion," just released in January, "Skillet is one of the hardest working bands on the planet," park representatives said.
Wild Adventures gold, silver, bronze and pre-K season passholders can see this concert and all of the concerts in the 2022 All-Star Concert Series for free. General concert admission for general admission guests and reserved seats are available for purchase, starting at $5 and are an additional cost to park admission.
More information: Visit WildAventures.com.
