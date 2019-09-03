VALDOSTA – With Vaughan Mason and Crew’s “Bounce, Rock, Skate, Roll” blaring through the speakers, Skate and Play Family Fun Center gave old-time feels Monday evening.
Invited guests were welcomed to preview the new skating rink and arcade during a soft opening just days ahead of its opening to the general public 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5.
The fun center gained popularity on social media after the business announced it was coming late May as a complete renovation to the old Jungle Jym's.
The first ones to try out the rink and game floor Monday, family and friends of staff, took advantage of the experience.
The main attraction is a 9,000-square-foot blue roller rink with multicolored neon walls and an overhead silver disco ball.
There are two ways on and off the skate floor: one near the DJ’s booth and another across from the main entrance. It has been many years since Valdosta has had a skating rink.
An area designated for skate rentals offers kid and adult sizes along with skate mates for people not comfortable skating without assistance.
Costs are $3 for quad skates, $5 for in-lines and $2 for skate mates.
There are no lockers, but staff will hold customers’ shoes in place of the rented skates.
To the right of the entrance is an arcade area offering modern-day games and even some classics such as Ice Ball and basketball.
Most games are easy for children to play and some provide an interactive engagement such as a bean bag tossing game.
Advancing to a more modern approach of token and ticket handling is the use of $1 arcade cards.
Customers load money onto the card. To play the games, they must tap the card to the game’s reader rather than inserting tokens.
The machine loads digital tickets onto the card to be redeemed at the prize table. A $1 prize equates to 100 tickets, a $2 prize equates to 200 tickets and so forth.
Prize choices consist of blow-up unicorns, glow-in-the-dark slime, stuffed turtles and more.
A soft play area can be used for toddlers and children up to 10 years old.
Two party rooms are near the skating rink. One is princess themed and the other is comics themed.
The other two rooms sit near the concession table. One is decorated with a safari theme while the other reflects outer space.
Party rooms feature walls painted to glow in the dark.
Party packages start at $24.95 per person and go up to $27.95 for children and teens. Adults are $29.95 per person. All party rooms have a 10-person minimum.
Group rates are $6 per person with a 20-person limit.
Green turf outside will act as a mini-golf space. The cost is $5.
Shannon Easton, operations manager, said mini-golf availability on opening day is dependent upon the weather.
Easton came to Valdosta by way of the Air Force.
Now retired – and quite the avid skater – she decided to join Skate and Play owners Janki and Niral Patel in opening the fun center.
“I think that the community is really going to enjoy something different,” Easton said. “There’s been a lot of people getting in contact with us who are ... serious about roller skating.
“I think the community is just going to enjoy having this so close, something with so much to offer and so much fun right in their backyard."
Staff has been pondering themed nights such as 1980s, '90s, country western and school nights.
General admission is $10. If parents do not want to skate, they are not required to pay the admission fee.
Hours of operation are 3-10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 3-10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday.
Visit skateandplayfamilyfuncenter.com, or Skate and Play Family Fun Center on Facebook, for more information.
