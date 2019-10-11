VALDOSTA — BARC Humane Society, a nonprofit animal-rescue organization, recently held its Sixth Annual BARC Ball – Enchanted Evening in the Valdosta State University Ballroom.
"It was an enchanted success, netting over $18,000 for their rescue animals," organizers said.
The BARC Ball included dinner, drinks, desserts, live music by TannersLane, silent auctions, a special Steel’s Jewelry drawing and a reverse drawing for three final draw cash prizes.
Two-hundred-and-five tickets were purchased and entered.
Dr. Sonya Merriman, Plastic Surgery Associates, won the top prize of $2,500 and donated the money back to BARC, organizers said. The second prize of $1,500 was won by Mr. and Mrs. Art DeThomas of Valdosta. Dawn Buescher, US Press, won the third prize of $1,000.
The gala evening was possible because of the support of numerous sponsors, organizers said.
Platinum-level sponsors included Brandon, Rackley and Dukes, P.C., CPA; Chicken Salad Chick; Jerry and Kay Jennett; Samuel and Janet Kellett; US Press; and Valdosta Nissan. Thirty-four other businesses and individuals also provided sponsorships or made monetary contributions toward veterinary expenses.
"An amazing 136 others donated items for the silent auctions that yielded close to $7,000 for BARC’s rescue efforts," organizers said. "Steel’s Jewelry donated a $500 gift certificate for a special drawing that was won by Brian Mitchell, Valdosta Insurance.
"BARC is grateful to Valdosta Nissan for their courtesy vehicle, Matt Sirmans for driving guests between the Valdosta State University parking garage and the Student Union, radio personality Sara Sumner for being the event’s emcee and Elizabeth Godwin and Emilie Hall of Sisters Studio Photography for event and guest photography," organizers said.
BARC holds its ball every year on the first Saturday of October to raise money for rescue animals.
Residents may still make a tax-deductible contribution to BARC Humane Society, P.O. Box 574, Valdosta, GA 31603; or call (229) 244-8500.
“Our mission is to provide unwanted, abandoned, lost and homeless dogs and cats with the basic needs they deserve – medical attention, nutrition, social interaction, development, and loving care,” according to BARC.
