HAHIRA – Municipal elections in Lowndes County — specifically in Hahira and Lake Park — were tight Tuesday evening, with half the incumbents winning the majority of votes.
Hahira Mayor Bruce Cain, an incumbent, received 232 votes, overtaking Ander Dell Player’s 139 votes – a total of 371 votes.
The District 1 seat of the Hahira City Council saw Louise H. White win the majority with 65 votes to incumbent Terry C. Benjamin’s 56 votes — a total of 121 votes for the race.
H. Mason Barfield, another incumbent, ran an uncontested race for the District 4 seat of the Hahira City Council and received 68 votes.
The Lake Park City Council will see two new members: Oscar L. Griffith Jr. and Michelle Ina Lane. They received 87 votes and 68 votes, respectively.
The duo beat out incumbent Thomas Barr, who received 30 votes, and newcomer Ralph A. Romero, who received 47 votes. The race resulted in a total of 232 votes.
Both Griffith and Lane expressed thanks for their respective majority wins. Griffith said his only plan for now is to be a person for the people.
“I want to bring new ideas to Lake Park,” he said. “I want to thank the people for voting for me and giving me the opportunity. I’m going to do what’s right.”
Lane expressed excitement about taking a secondary lead to Griffith, but also expressed excitement toward continuing a family legacy of sorts.
Her grandmother is a former mayor, and her father and brother sat on the City Council.
“To be able to continue that tradition in a place that’s been home to all of us for so long,” Lane said.
City elections in Dasher and Remerton were canceled for lack of contested races. Both municipalities had three races each.
Jasen L. Tatum and Brandy Barnes, both incumbents, return to the Remerton City Council for another term with newcomer Susan Bailey filling the third seat.
Bill Hatfield will be the new mayor of Dasher. Jeffrey Guilliams, an incumbent, returns to the Post 1 seat of the Dasher City Council and Lori Copeland Alley is the newcomer to the Post 2 seat.
