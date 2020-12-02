VALDOSTA — Six new student COVID-19 cases and one new staff case has been reported at Valdosta City Schools as of Nov. 27.
Valdosta City Schools has a total of 8,288 students with 2,504 virtual and 5,784 in-person, according to the report.
Thirty-nine students are quarantined due to possible exposure, according to the report released Monday by city school officials.
Out of the system’s 1,122 employees, six are quarantined for possible exposure.
The next update from the school will be posted Monday, Dec. 7, school officials said, and will reflect data from Nov. 28-Dec. 4.
