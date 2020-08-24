Six arrested on drug charges

VALDOSTA — Six arrests were made in a recent string of drug-related searches, according to the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office’s special operations division recovered nine illegally possessed firearms, two known to be stolen, a large amount of illegal drugs and about $50,000 in cash, according to a sheriff’s statement released Monday.
On Aug. 13, a search warrant was served at a Lamar Street residence leading to the arrest of Kimberly Michelle Kier and David London on charges of possession of firearms by a convicted felon and possession of narcotics with the intent to distribute, the statement said.
During the search of the residence, authorities claimed to find synthetic cathinone (“flakka"), packaged marijuana, a large amount of currency and seven firearms, two of which were stolen in Lowndes County, according to the sheriff's office.
On Aug. 19, a search warrant was served at a Lexington Avenue residence.
Robert Lee Robinson, a.k.a. Rob Base, and Tina Reynolds were arrested on charges of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with evidence and possession of illegal drugs with the intent to distribute, sheriff's officials said.
Authorities said they seized a semi-automatic handgun, flakka and marijuana, all packaged.
Surveillance of the residence led to the search warrant.
The sheriff's office said the man threw evidence to the woman who tried destroying it in a bathroom.
Authorities seized money during the search, the sheriff’s office said.
On Aug. 20, investigators conducted a search at a Whitewater Road residence, following a tip from the Department of Community Supervision and information from the criminal investigative division of the sheriff’s office.
The tip indicated a parolee was suspected of having a firearm and was involved in drug sales.
Investigators arrested Jeremy Todd and Tristan Richards after investigators claimed to find a semi-automatic handgun as well as methamphetamine, MDMA, marijuana and prescription medication, all in packages, the statement said.
Both are charged with six counts of violation of Georgia’s Controlled Substances Act, the sheriff’s office said. Money was also found, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
