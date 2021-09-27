Six arrested in Echols drug raid

STATENVILLE — Six people face drug charges after a recent house search in Echols County.
On Sept. 18, Echols County Sheriff Randy Courson and deputies, with help from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, carried out a search warrant on Mayday Road, a sheriff’s office statement said.
The search followed months of investigation of drug activity at the residence, the statement said.
Deputies recovered methamphetamine, ecstasy pills, marijuana, prescription pills, mushrooms, a sawed-off shotgun, two pistols (one reported stolen from Valdosta), two card readers, several prepaid Visa cards and several pieces of stolen personal identification, the sheriff’s office said.
The card readers could be used to transfer money from stolen credit and debit cards to the gift cards, becoming almost impossible to trace, the statement said.
The six suspects were arrested at the home. Three were from the Mayday community, one was from Lake Park, another from Valdosta and the last from Lakeland. All face multiple felony drug charges including intent to distribute, the sheriff’s office said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.