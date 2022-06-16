Sisterology observes two years

VALDOSTA – Sisterology is observing two years of being in business.
Heather Bohannon, owner and founder, said, “We measure success in the value of our customers and the loyalty of the brand. The happy customers and success of our growing company and team is what I would say is the biggest success in making the two year mark.”
Sisterology is a clothing brand founded by three Valdosta sisters that mix their three unique styles to provide styles for everyone. They will celebrate two years, June 15-17, at Kinderlou Pool House.
Hailee Hathcock Wilkes, co-founder and director of marketing, said, “My favorite thing about our brand is the inclusivity of the pieces we offer. My sisters and I are all at completely different stages of life, each with different ideas of style. We work hard to encompass them all and make Sisterology something you can wear at age 13 all the way to age 91, like our grandmother.”
The idea of Sisterology blossomed in the backyard as the three sisters came up with the idea together from their shared love of clothing. They decided to bring their “sisters,” or customers, beautiful affordable pieces.
Bohannon and Wilkes said future goals are to continue expanding the brand into different categories and hopefully a new city brick-and-mortar location.
“We just want to thank the community for all of the love and support they’ve shown us in the first two years of business and we look forward to seeing you and providing you with the best styles to come.”
Sisterology is available online at www.shopsisterology.com, and also in-store at Salon Bloom location on 3308 Country Club Rd.
