EDITOR'S NOTE: This story was originally written for the 2020 Progress edition, reported prior to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in South Georgia.
VALDOSTA – The ladies of the local section of the National Council of Negro Women are sisters that share a bond, members have said in past interviews.
Founder of the Valdosta-Lowndes County Metropolitan section, the organization has gotten much bigger than envisioned when Sharah Denton started it in 2010, she said in an unrelated interview.
The nonprofit was officially chartered Aug. 3, 2011 with 83 members. Now, it has grown to more than 140 members.
Denton founded the group with goals to lead, develop, advocate and empower, members have said previously.
Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill has been with NCNW since its inception. NCNW's current president, Hill was a chartered member of NCNW when it was first organized.
“I was amazed at when it got started by Sharah Denton, and she asked me to come on board,” Hill said in a past interview. “I did not hesitate.”
The mission of the National Council of Negro Women is to awaken its sisterhood through social engagements each month so the members can better learn from each other, Hill said previously.
“We’ve started to do more bonding together as sisters,” she said. “That’s one of the major changes.”
Hill said NCNW strives to remain visible within the community with its initiatives including a back-to-school extravaganza, a Bethune leadership banner and a prayer breakfast.
“We’re just trying to get the word out a little more and be stronger in those areas where more people know what NCNW is, what National Council of Women stand for,” she said.
There are plans to establish more bonding activities including traveling to strengthen the sisterhood and organizational structure, Hill said in a recent interview.
Beyond building a connection, the nonprofit kept its commitment to community work in 2019 by donating 70 personal care packages to The Haven in October and 500 pounds of food at its Community-wide Family Reunion in September, according to organization records.
During a back-to-school extravaganza in June, NCNW gave more than 600 backpacks filled with school supplies to kids. Members also fed the community and provided free health screenings, according to records.
NCNW strives to implement a section for youth ages 12-18 years old.
The group recently hosted its first human trafficking forum in collaboration with other organizations, a partnership Hill said will continue.
Open enrollment is usually scheduled April 1 through Aug. 31, and the organization is open to all women, youth and men. Meetings are available to the public, especially during the open-enrollment period.
The organization is comprised of various committees such as entrepreneurial and economic empowerment, hospitality, bylaws, the SELFIE Conference, community and program fundraising, education and the Bethune health committee.
NCNW meets all year except for June and July, at noon, the second Saturday of each month. Meeting places vary.
The annual mother-daughter brunch that had been scheduled for Saturday, May 2, at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
For more information, email ncnwofvaldosta@gmail.com or visit ncnwofvaldosta.org. Information is also on a Facebook event page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.