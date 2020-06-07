VALDOSTA – After a sinkhole appeared on the ground near a manhole Friday, the City of Valdosta closed a portion of Country Club Drive for emergency repairs.
Crews are in the process of making emergency repairs to a water main on the site and no damage was found in any sewer pipes or infrastructures, city officials said in a weekend statement.
City officials said the repair is on Country Club Drive near Magnolia Plantation. Southbound and northbound lanes will be closed on Country Club Drive between Williamsburg Drive and Pine Point Circle. However, officials said the works should not hinder residents from entering and exiting neighborhoods in the area.
Traffic control and devices have been placed in the area.
For questions regarding the closure, call the city engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
Work is scheduled to be completed Friday, June 12, weather permitting, according to the city.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
