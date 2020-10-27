VALDOSTA – From one heart to another, pen pal letters are bonding quarantined residents of The Fellowship Home at Brookside with nationwide communities.
Fellowship residents have been limited to visitation during the pandemic, only being allowed socially distanced outdoor visits with their family members, staff said.
The assisted-living facility has discovered a way for its clients to connect with community members, the Pen Pal Letter Project.
People can write letters to Fellowship’s residents, and staff said some of the letters have gotten replies.
About 13 residents are participating. Photos of them are posted on social media with the question, "Will you be my pen pal," being asked on a white board the resident is holding. Also on the board is the resident's topics of interest.
Topics are singing, cowboy boots, preaching, shopping, puzzles, bingo, gardening, learning guitar, auto repair, dogs, sewing, reading, martial arts, crafts and cats.
Christine Crews, activities coordinator, noticed the project on another facility’s social media page and brought it to Fellowship.
She saw the project as a means of linking the community to people living at Fellowship without putting them at risk for COVID-19.
“Visits have been down definitely a lot since the pandemic has started, and I just felt like they were getting a little depressed,” she said. “ … I was just trying to bring something in that would brighten up their day. I didn’t expect it to take off like it did.”
The Oct. 15 Facebook announcement on Fellowship’s page had more than 5,200 shares and nearly 1,000 reactions as of Friday night.
She didn’t foresee the amount of attention the post would receive. She said she’s noticed people commenting from international cities, such as London, saying they plan to write letters.
One resident has received more than 25 letters; another has gotten at least 18, Crews said.
Chuck Roberts is the community relations and business development director for The Fellowship Family.
He said one woman, who has never gotten mail while living at Fellowship, is now excited to get pen pal letters.
Another woman spent the entire weekend responding to 25 letters, he said.
“It’s been tough for them to have to stop going out on visits, going out on special events,” Roberts said of Fellowship’s clients. “ … We’ve done the best that we could possibly do under the circumstances, keeping everything very safe.”
He called the Pen Pal Letter Project a “spark” for men and women residing at the assisted-living facility.
The letters contain various items including family photos, pet photos and drawings.
“All of them are different,” Roberts said. "Each letter has something that’s unique about it.”
He said he believes the letters are equally important both to the writer and the recipient. They help people escape their current circumstances and allows people to give back to their community, he said.
“Whenever you do something for someone else, it always makes you feel better,” Roberts said.
In addition to Valdosta, the Fellowship Home has locations in Milledgeville, Cordele, Nashville and Cuthbert.
Roberts said the Pen Pal Letter Project can expand to include residents at the other sites.
“They need an outlet, and they need some recognition, and they need to feel like they have worth,” he said. “They get told that. They get to feel that from our staff and the family visits they do get but it’s just a different time right now, and so, anything that we can do to encourage more social activity, the better it is.”
A list of participating residents and their conversational likes are on facebook.com/fellowshiphomeatbrookside.
Letters may be written to 470 Fellowship Home Lane, Valdosta, Ga., 31602. Staff ask the resident’s name be included on envelopes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.