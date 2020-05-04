VALDOSTA – A fire left one person without a home Monday afternoon.
Valdosta firefighters responded to a structure fire at the 300 block of Simpson Street, Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said.
The Valdosta Fire Department was dispatched at 3:44 p.m. The first unit arrived within three minutes to find heavy smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home and flames appearing from the roof, he said.
The cause of the fire is unattended fragrance candle wax on the stove, and crews were able to quickly get the fire under control, Boutwell said.
There were no injuries, he said. The displaced resident is staying with family, he said.
A total of 16 VFD personnel were on the scene.
